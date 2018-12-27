Montgomery County EMA Prepares for Central Alabama Flash Flood Watch

by Danielle Wallace

The Montgomery County EMA is keeping a close eye on weather conditions in our area.

Montgomery County EMA’s Mark Barrett says while severe weather may not be the case, there will be plenty of rain.

“We should be getting probably two to three inches of rain today and over the next Thursday and Friday we’re going to be getting a grand total of four to six inches,” says Barrett.

That rain could be extremely dangerous for drivers. Barrett wants to remind people to be extra cautious.

“As you’re traveling do not crossover water that’s over the roads please turn around, don’t drown,” says Barrett.

Rain is not the only factor.

“There’s an actual wind advisory today. We’re going to be monitoring that. People need to be aware of trees that have potential for being blown over from the wind and rain and the saturated soil,” says Barrett.

In any time of severe or flash flooding, Barrett advises that people stay plugged in and on alert.

“It depends on how the situation develops, how the weather changes if it does change or anything. We do advise that everybody monitors the weather for any changes that occur,” says Barrett.

