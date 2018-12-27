Moore Reacts
2017 Alabama U.S. Senate Election tactics
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Facebook has suspended five accounts for misleading tactics during last year’s U.S. Senate race in Alabama.
A statement from Facebook says the company “recently removed five accounts run by multiple individuals for engaging in coordinated inauthentic behavior on Facebook around the Alabama special election.” Facebook says the investigation is ongoing.
The Washington Post and New York Times have reported that a social media researcher acknowledged testing misleading online tactics during U.S. Sen. Doug Jones’ campaign against Republican Roy Moore last year.
The effort was modeled on alleged Russian attempts to bolster the candidacy of President Donald Trump in 2016.
Jones told reporters last week that his campaign didn’t know anything about the effort. He said he is “as outraged as everyone else” about the allegations.
————————————————————————————————————————————–
There’s reaction today, 12-27-18 from the candidate who lost, Republican Roy Moore:
“It’s about time that state and federal authorities, as well as the general public, are becoming aware of the false and deceptive tactics used by the Democrat party and political operatives to influence the Alabama Senate election in 2017. It is curious that my former opponent Doug Jones, “Now” pretends to be “Outraged” and calls for an investigation after the election, and Facebook suspends 5 accounts for “bad behavior.”
“This problem must be addressed before the 2020 election if we are to preserve our Country. May God be with us!”