MPD Needs Help Locating 20-Year-Old Missing Mother

by Alabama News Network Staff

On November 27, Lakira Goldsmith was reported missing from the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road. The family is asking for assistance locating her.

Goldsmith has not been seen by anyone since November 27. She takes prescribed medicine for asthma and has a 2-year-old child.

Her mother advised that the child has been in her care since Lakira was last seen.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Lakira Goldsmith, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers using our 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP.