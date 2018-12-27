Three Arrested for Attempting to Smuggle Drugs in Easterling Correctional Facility

by Alabama News Network Staff

Three suspects were arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into the Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio on Tuesday.

Michael Alley, 39, Priscilla Alley, 34, and John Dasinger, 38, all three of Ozark, were arrested after a K9 unit found quantities of methamphetamines, marijuana, flakka, cell phones, phone chargers, batteries, and other contraband concealed inside two backpacks that belonged to the suspects. At approximately 7:30 a.m., the suspects were spotted near the prison and detained for questioning. During a search of the prison grounds, the K9 unit found the two backpacks that the suspects had dropped close to the facility’s perimeter fence.

Michael Alley and Dasinger are charged with trafficking methamphetamines, unlawful possession of marijuana, conspiracy to promote prison contraband, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Priscilla Alley, the wife of Michael Alley, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime and conspiracy to promote prison contraband. The suspects were taken to the Barbour County Jail.

Michael Alley and Dasinger both have prior drug convictions. In March 2016, Michael Alley was released from prison on parole to the county’s community corrections program after serving three years of a 25-year sentence for manufacturing a controlled substance in Dale County. Dasinger received a 5-year sentence in 2017 for possession of a controlled substance in Dale County. He was released from prison December 1, 2018.

The public should contact the ADOC Investigations and Intelligence Division at 1-866-293-7799 with information that may lead to the arrest of anyone attempting to introduce illegal contraband into state prisons or to report any criminal activity that could be taking place at any of the state prisons. The public may also report suspicious activity to law enforcement by going to the ADOC Website at http://www.doc.alabama.gov/investigationrequest.