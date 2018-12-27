Wet & Windy !

by Shane Butler

A very active weather pattern is in play across our area and it’s going to hang around for several days. This first round of rain and storms will continue this evening through the overnight into Friday. Heavy rain will be possible at times. A flash flood watch is in effect and some areas could see 2 to 4 inches of rainfall through early Friday. Another weather factor will be strong winds. Southeast winds of 10 to 20 with gust up to 30 mph will be possible at times. Temperatures will remain quite mild during this rainy period. Highs will hover in the 60s and 70s while overnight lows only fall into the 50s and 60s. Looks like this rainy pattern will stick around well into next week. We see clearing along with much colder air returning latter half of the week. Morning lows fall below the freezing mark next Thursday morning. Old man winter will be making a return but fortunately it’s after the rain has moved out.