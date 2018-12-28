Veterans Town Hall Meeting Held in Montgomery

CAVHS Hosts Veterans Town Hall

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama Veterans Health Care System hosted a town hall meeting to help veterans stay up to date about available benefits.

Dozens of veterans gathered at the Montgomery VA clinic to learn more about their available health benefits, including prosthetics.

VA officials were there any answer questions. They say they want to help improve the dialogue between the CAVHCS and those it serves.

“Town Hall Meetings are essential to the community for veterans,” says David Payne, a veteran of the Navy, Army, and Air Force. “Veterans need the information so that they can navigate the system through the VA. Without town hall meetings veterans would be at a loss at where to go, how to do something.”

The CAVHCS and the Veterans Benefits Administration have an online survey for veterans. If you’d like to take part in their survey, click here.