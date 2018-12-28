Alabama Has 5th Highest Drunk Driving Fatality Rate
Security company offers free ride vouchers for New Years
TheSafewize group is offering free vouchers for New Year’s rides to the first 100 people to register for them in the five states with the most drunk driving fatalities, including Alabama.
The numbers used to rank the states are based on figures from the National Transportation Safety Board, which also writes:
Economic Cost for All Traffic Crashes
The estimated economic cost of all motor vehicle traffic crashes in
the United States in 2010 (the most recent year for which cost data
is available) was $242 billion, of which $44 billion resulted from
alcohol-impaired crashes (involving alcohol-impaired drivers
or alcohol-impaired nonoccupants). Included in the economic
costs are:
■ Lost productivity,
■ Workplace losses,
■ Legal and court expenses,
■ Medical costs,
■ Emergency medical services,
■ Insurance administration,
■ Congestion, and
■ Property damage.
These costs represent the tangible losses that result from motor
vehicle traffic crashes. However, in cases of serious injury or
death, such costs fail to capture the relatively intangible value of
lost quality-of-life that results from these injuries. When qualityof-life valuations are considered, the total value of societal harm
from motor vehicle traffic crashes in the United States in 2010
was an estimated $836 billion, of which $201.1 billion resulted
from alcohol-impaired crashes. For further information on cost
estimates, see The Economic and Societal Impact of Motor Vehicle
Crashes, 2010 (Revised)