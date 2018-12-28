Alabama Has 5th Highest Drunk Driving Fatality Rate

by Tim Lennox

TheSafewize group is offering free vouchers for New Year’s rides to the first 100 people to register for them in the five states with the most drunk driving fatalities, including Alabama.

The numbers used to rank the states are based on figures from the National Transportation Safety Board, which also writes:

Economic Cost for All Traffic Crashes

The estimated economic cost of all motor vehicle traffic crashes in

the United States in 2010 (the most recent year for which cost data

is available) was $242 billion, of which $44 billion resulted from

alcohol-impaired crashes (involving alcohol-impaired drivers

or alcohol-impaired nonoccupants). Included in the economic

costs are:

■ Lost productivity,

■ Workplace losses,

■ Legal and court expenses,

■ Medical costs,

■ Emergency medical services,

■ Insurance administration,

■ Congestion, and

■ Property damage.

These costs represent the tangible losses that result from motor

vehicle traffic crashes. However, in cases of serious injury or

death, such costs fail to capture the relatively intangible value of

lost quality-of-life that results from these injuries. When qualityof-life valuations are considered, the total value of societal harm

from motor vehicle traffic crashes in the United States in 2010

was an estimated $836 billion, of which $201.1 billion resulted

from alcohol-impaired crashes. For further information on cost

estimates, see The Economic and Societal Impact of Motor Vehicle

Crashes, 2010 (Revised)