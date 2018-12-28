Asset Sale Continues at Concordia College Alabama in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Concordia College Alabama continues to sell off its assets in Selma.

The historically black private Lutheran college shut down at the end of the last school year.

The college brought in a company to liquidate its assets — about a month ago.

The sale is being held at the Julius and Mary Jenkins Center.

“We’re still going,” said Shane Byrd of Eaton Hudson, Inc.

“We probably have two, three more weeks to go before we’ll be winding it down and trying to get rid of the assets for the college to make as much money for Concordia College as we can.”

The liquidation sale is open to the public.

SALE HOURS

9 am to 5 pm

Monday – Saturday

12 pm to 4 pm

Sunday