Gov. Kay Ivey Appoints Brad Mendheim to the Alabama Supreme Court for a Second Time

by Alabama News Network Staff

Brad Mendheim will remain on the Alabama Supreme Court, despite his defeat at the polls earlier this year. Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed him to fill the vacancy that will be created when Justice Tom Parker becomes Chief Justice in January.

Ivey first appointed Mendheim this past January when Justice Glenn Murdock retired. But Mendheim lost to Mobile circuit judge Sarah Stewart in the Republican runoff in July.

“After reviewing all of those interested in the position, Justice Mendheim is clearly the most qualified, with impeccable legal credentials and with unquestioned character and integrity,” Gov. Ivey said in a written statement.

“With more than 17 years of judicial experience, Justice Mendheim brings the experience of having served on the Alabama Supreme Court. Every applicant was given appropriate consideration, but Justice Mendheim exceeded them all. I appreciate his previous service to the state of Alabama and know that in this continuing opportunity he will again follow the law and serve with honor,” she said.

Mendheim’s appointment is effective January 15, 2019.