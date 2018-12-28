Montgomery Public Schools Improves From a ‘D’ to ‘C’ in State Report Card

by Danielle Wallace

One of the new members of the Montgomery School Board says the system’s grade improvement is a step in the right direction.

State education officials released the data at this week indicating which schools have improved and Montgomery is one of them. The system improved one letter grade – from a ‘D’ to a ‘C.’ That’s good news to the newly elected MPS Board President Clare Weil.

Montgomery Public School’s motto is “MPS Moving Forward” and the report card indicates just that. The jump from a ‘D’ to ‘C’ comes after MPS was taken over by the state for poor financial and academic performance.

“It’s a step in the right direction because we’ve got a long way to go but its the first step and it’s a good step,” says Weil.

Weil says there’s still plenty of work to be done.

“Well we certainly need to continue having the student achievement rise. We need to get our students where they are not just at a ‘C’ you know I’m shooting for an A,” says Weil.

Officials say results are based on student performance in math, reading, academic growth, absenteeism and a new category – progress in English proficiency. 6 schools received an ‘A.’ 4 of them being magnet schools.

2 other Montgomery schools also stand-out on the list. Highland Avenue Elementary improved from an ‘F’ to a ‘C.’

Halcyon elementary improved from a ‘D’ to a ‘B’ says Weil.

“We have to look at every student as an individual because all children don’t learn the same way. So to find the key to that student one on one I think that is incredibly important,” says Weil.

Weil says she is excited about the district’s future.

“Kids want to learn, it’s not like they don’t. I think we just have to set our expectations a little higher,” says Weil.

Also included in the state’s report card, the graduation rate for MPS increased from 79 percent to 82 percent.

If you want to find results from all Alabama schools click here.