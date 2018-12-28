Rain Returns Saturday

by Shane Butler

Rain will be coming back into the area Saturday and there’s several more rounds heading our way next week. It’s going to remain an active weather pattern with occasional showers and some t-storms. THIS WEEKEND: A frontal boundary hovers along the northern gulf coast. Moisture will overrun this boundary leading to rain at times. Temps will still manage to climb into the low to mid 60s for highs with overnight lows only in the mid 50s. EARLY NEXT WEEK: The frontal boundary lifts northward as a warm front and we see the air mass before a bit unstable leading to a few storms Monday. Winds will be southerly and that helps temps climb into the 70s for highs Monday afternoon. NEW YEARS HOLIDAY PERIOD: The frontal boundary moves to our south but moisture will continue to stream into the area. A cloudy and rainy pattern sets up across the area. Temps will drop back into the 50s for highs with lows eventually in the 40s. LATE NEXT WEEK: The clouds and rain depart Friday and this sets us up for a drier weekend. Overnight temps will be colder with morning lows in the mid 30s for a few days.