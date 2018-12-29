Alabama Fans React to Orange Bowl

by Danielle Wallace

Baumhowers in Montgomery, was packed with Alabama and Oklahoma fans watching Saturday’s Orange Bowl game.

Alabama fans were very excited to see how the tide would turn against the Sooners. During kick-off, while some of them were confident, they were also nervous. Fans say they were nervous about facing Oklahoma’s offense. However, fans also say they are proud of how the team has played all season up until Saturday’s game.

“This has been a great season, been to several games, went to the championship game and you know just to see the guys and how they play and the heart they’ve got. This what Bama is all about,” says Harold Meherg.

“We’ve have been down sometimes and we came out on top especially the last game when they had to put Jalen Hurts in there and he did an excellent job considering what happened to him last year,” says Steve Stevenson.

