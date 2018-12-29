Cloudy Start to New Year

by Matt Breland

Not a very sunny start to 2019. Looks like a cloudy, rainy, and muggy week ahead for us in the River Region. The rest of today will remain cloudy with a few light rain showers during the afternoon times. Highs today will be in the low 60s and overnight lows will be in the mid 50s. Tomorrow looks to be relatively the same. We will have steady cloud cover through out Sunday with a few showers during the afternoon and once again highs will be in the lower 60s.

New Year’s Eve will be cloudy as well with showers likely during the later afternoon and into the early evening. The air will also feel quite muggy as winds will be mainly out of the south at 5-10 mph allowing humid air to stick around, which will keep cloudy skies in the area into New Year’s Day as well. So overall, a cloudy and drizzly weather pattern will be sticking around for the next few days.