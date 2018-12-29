Montgomery County Chase Suspects Named

Suspects are wanted in Louisianna on robbery charges
Tim Lennox,
Posted:
Updated:

by Tim Lennox

 

Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials say three of four people in a car that deputies chased from Hope Hull to Pike Road on Friday are in jail. One was released to her parents without any charges filed. She is a 15 year old minor. Another minor was also taken into custody—a 17 year old boy who’s name is not being released.

Lance Hunter Rouse

Melissa Michelle Smith

 

Two adults are in jail from the same incident. They are identified only an Lance Hunter Rouse of Mississippi, and Melissa Michelle Smith, hometown not released. The three suspects in custody will go before a judge on Monday in an extradition hearing in Montgomery Circuit Court.

Categories: Montgomery, News, Statewide
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts

Local American Legion Feeds Veterans
Next Step in Push for Added Montgomery School Fund...
Montgomery County Tax Notice Error
Church Celebrates 200 Years