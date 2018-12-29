Montgomery County Chase Suspects Named

by Tim Lennox

Montgomery County Sheriff’s officials say three of four people in a car that deputies chased from Hope Hull to Pike Road on Friday are in jail. One was released to her parents without any charges filed. She is a 15 year old minor. Another minor was also taken into custody—a 17 year old boy who’s name is not being released.

Two adults are in jail from the same incident. They are identified only an Lance Hunter Rouse of Mississippi, and Melissa Michelle Smith, hometown not released. The three suspects in custody will go before a judge on Monday in an extradition hearing in Montgomery Circuit Court.