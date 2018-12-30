Alabama Prison Murder

by Tim Lennox

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (AP) – An inmate has been stabbed to death an Alabama prison.

The prison system says that 24-year-old Terrance Andrews was killed Saturday at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said that Andrews was found unresponsive and with multiple stab wounds after a fight inside a prison housing area.

The prison system identified a suspect in Andrews’ death and said he will be charged with murder. That man is serving a life sentence for a 2006 murder conviction in Baldwin County.

Andrews was serving a 25-year sentence on a 2013 first-degree robbery in Mobile County.

Nine inmates have been fatally stabbed in state prisons since January.

