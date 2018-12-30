Cloudy and Wet To Start 2019

by Ben Lang

Another day closer to 2019, another day with clouds, rain, and even fog this morning. All signs point to our current pattern continuing several more days. That won’t help alleviate flooding issues along local rivers, though most should soon crest at just minor flood stage. The rain should remain scattered and light this evening and tonight. Temperatures should be quite mild as well, remaining in the 60s overnight. Expect fog to develop by late tonight, though increasing winds may limit it’s thickness early New Years Eve morning.

Through much of the day we should only see light isolated/scattered showers with a mostly cloudy sky. Some stronger storms could roll our way by the late afternoon and evening. A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for west Alabama tomorrow, with the main threat being a few strong straight line wind gusts. We’ll keep an eye on it, but the overall severe threat is very low. The line, though likely much weaker, may still be moving through our area around midnight, so plan on keeping the rain gear handy for outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations. At least isolated showers remain possible through the rest of the night.

The front should stall near the gulf coast on Tuesday. That means more rain and storms with more clouds than sun on Tuesday. Yet another front rolls our way Wednesday into Thursday, which means more rain and storms both days. The sky finally clears on Friday, and next weekend looks sunny and mild. Highs on Saturday and Sunday should warm into the low 60s.