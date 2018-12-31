AISA Gets New Executive Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Independent School Association (AISA) Board of Directors announces Michael McLendon as the Executive Director.

As the search committee deliberated on the qualities desired of an executive director to lead the association, the committee determined that the individual must possess the following qualifications: a vision to advance the organization, an understanding of the diverse independent schools within the association, a connection with the regional and national independent school community and a commitment to provide excellence through member services. The search committee resolved that a statewide or national search was not necessary when these desired characteristics and traits were already present within the association leadership and upon a recommendation by the search committee, the AISA Board of Director unanimously approved the appointment of Mr. McLendon to lead the organization.

“After the search committee met with Mr. McLendon, it was clear that he is uniquely qualified to lead the organization. Not only does he have a strong knowledge of the association’s history and existing relationships within our organization, he also has a growth and vision mindset that will allow the organization to advance its mission,” said AISA President Frankie Mitchum.

With nearly twenty years of experience in independent school education, Mr. McLendon has served as the Interim Executive Director since November 7, 2018 and previously served the association as the Academic Programs Director for more than eight years. In response to his appointment, Mr. McLendon stated, “I am honored that that the Board has entrusted me to lead the organization and I am grateful to have their support and the support of our member institutions as we work to execute the mission and vision of the association.”

Currently, the AISA currently serves 76 member schools across the state. The Association’s mission is to serve as an advocate for independent schools in the state of Alabama and to provide its member institutions with services and programs focusing on excellence in academics, accreditation, and athletics.