Large Amounts of Rainfall Have Many Residents Concerned About Flooding

by Justin Walker

Preparations are underway for tonight’s New Years Eve Downtown Countdown celebration at RiverWalk Stadium.

Officials say the rain is not a concern at this point, but residents throughout the River Region say the large amounts of rain they’ve seen have had an impact in their areas.

From Wetumpka to Montgomery, rising waters of the Tallapoosa and Alabama Rivers are causing concerns.

“I hope it starts going down and we don’t get any more rain for all the other people that may lose everything they got,” Jim Thomas says.

Thomas was hunting in Wetumpka, and owns a trailer along the river. Other residents say they haven’t seen these conditions in quite some time.

“I’ve never seen it this high in all the year’s we’ve lived here,” Wetumpka resident Shawn Fischer says.

Residents like are urging caution as we get closer to New Year’s Celebrations.

“Just be careful and make sure that you’re not getting too close to the water,” Fischer says. “We don’t wanna see anyone injured, especially on New Years Eve.”

The RiverWalk Amphitheatre was almost completely underwater. Officials at Riverwalk Stadium say the New Year’s Downtown Countdown will still go on as planned.

“The fireworks can be shot in the rain,” City of Montgomery’s Event Manager Jamie Gonzalez says. “They would only need to be delayed either maybe a little bit earlier or a little bit later depending on if there was any thunderstorms in the area.”

Flooding has already cancelled some plans in the city.

“Unfortunately, we did have to cancel the Harriet II river boat tonight because the river is just a little bit too high,” Gonzalez says. “For all those people that were planning on going to that, we would love to see them come out.”

Large amounts of rainfall have lead to flooding in many areas. As you can see, Montgomery’s RiverWalk Amphitheater is almost completely under water. pic.twitter.com/D51fRPROyi — Justin Walker News (@JWalkerNews) December 31, 2018

Gates at RiverWalk Stadium will open at 8 p.m. There will be live bands and food vendors. It is a $5 admission, with proceeds benefiting Cops for Christmas.

Officials say the firework show will go on regardless of the rain. However, if there is thunder and lightning in the area, the firework show will be cancelled.