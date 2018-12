Montgomery County Arrests: December 24-30

by Rashad Snell

1/26 Dennis Woods, Jr. Arrest Date: 12/25/18 Charge(s): Attempting to Elude & Certain Person Forbidden to Carry Pistol

2/26 Darris Wallace Arrest Date: 12/28/18 Charge(s): Aggravated Child Abuse

3/26 Lee Walker Arrest Date: 12/26/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

4/26 Nicole Thompson Arrest Date: 12/26/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 2nd

5/26 Jimario Thompson Arrest Date: 12/28/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 1st (3 counts)



6/26 Richard Thomas Arrest Date: 12/26/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd

7/26 Sequitia Spidell Arrest Date: 12/28/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

8/26 Lamarcus Sankey Arrest Date: 12/28/18 Charge(s): On Loan from DOC

9/26 Devante Richardson Arrest Date: 12/26/18 Charge(s): Fugitive from Justice

10/26 Angel Noah Arrest Date: 12/27/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st, Theft of Property 4th, & Possession/Use of Drug Paraphernalia



11/26 Kendrick Nelson Arrest Date: 12/27/18 Charge(s): Receiving Stolen Property 1st-$2,500 or more (2 counts) and Theft of Property 1st

12/26 Jody Mothershead Arrest Date: 12/29/18 Charge(s): Possession of Marijuana 2nd & Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

13/26 Sherman Mitchell Arrest Date: 12/25/18 Charge(s): Arson 1st Degree

14/26 Shauana Lane Arrest Date: 12/18/18 Charge(s): Aggravated Child Abuse

15/26 Shaking Jordan Arrest Date: 12/29/18 Charge(s): Domestic Violence 3rd-Assault



16/26 Christopher Johnson Arrest Date: 12/24/18 Charge(s): Attempt to Elude, Parole Violation, & Theft of Property 4th

17/26 Tabitha Jenkins Arrest Date: 12/29/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance

18/26 Shane Hill Arrest Date: 12/27/18 Charge(s): Theft of Property 1st

19/26 Alkeela Henderson Arrest Date: 12/25/18 Charge(s): Assault 2nd

20/26 Alfanta Henderson Arrest Date: 12/25/18 Charge(s): Reckless Endangerment & Robbery 1st



21/26 Tramaine Grandison Arrest Date: 12/28/18 Charge(s): Burglary II, Burglary III (2 counts), Theft of Property 1st & Theft of Property 2nd

22/26 Jacob Franklin Arrest Date: 12/27/18 Charge(s): DUI

23/26 Demarkeio Felder Arrest Date: 12/24/18 Charge(s): Probation Revocation

24/26 Edward Carter Arrest Date: 12/25/18 Charge(s): Assault 1st Degree

25/26 Chad Burkett Arrest Date: 12/29/18 Charge(s): Criminal Forged Instrument 3rd



26/26 Kayla Bowers Arrest Date: 12/24/18 Charge(s): Possession of Controlled Substance & Probation





















































Here are the arrests for Montgomery County for dates December 24th through December 30th, 2018. An arrest does not mean the person was found guilty. A suspect is presumed to be innocent until being found guilty in a court of law.