MPD Officer Injured During Struggle with Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged Marcus Seawright with second degree assault and disarming a law enforcement officer.

At approximately 6:26 a.m. today, MPD responded to the Walmart on Ann Street in reference to a disturbance and an adult male trespassing on the property. Seawright was identified as the suspect.

While in the area, MPD located Seawright at the corner of Ann Street and Locust Street. MPD attempted to take Seawright into custody for trespassing, but he resisted arrest and after a struggle, he was taken into custody.

According to witness accounts, the officer was tased by Seawright during the struggle. The injuries to the officer were minor.

Seawright was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility for the listed charges. This event is currently under investigation and no additional other details are available at this time.