New Year’s Forecast

by Matt Breland

Happy New Year’s Eve! If you are looking for sunshine today, unfortunately it still remains behind quite a good bit of cloud cover. Moisture continues to flow from the gulf of Mexico, allowing us to feel more humid and see more cloudy skies. It will also be noticeably drizzly today with highs in the mid 70s, which is a decent amount warmer than what we are use to for this time of the year. Overnight, expect the same conditions, mostly cloudy with patchy rainfall. Lows will be in the low 60s so not much cooler to start 2019.

New Year’s Day looks to be mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible in the afternoon hours and temperatures will once again stay in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 50s. By Wednesday, we will see more cooling take place as a weak front approaches us. This will make rain showers likely till Thursday. By Friday the sunshine should be back above our heads with much cooler temperatures, including highs this weekend in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.