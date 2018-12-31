Rain And Storms Ring In The New Year

by Ben Lang

It’s another cloudy day across central and south Alabama. Scattered showers are now moving through the area, and we’ll likely be dealing with a heavier line of rain and storms this evening. The severe weather threat is now very low, though we could still have some gusty winds as the line comes through. The line also should continue to weaken towards midnight, but plan on rain gear if you’ll be out and about tonight. Periods of rain are possible all the way through the night. Temperatures should be quite warm around midnight- still in the upper 60s areawide. Overnight lows fall to around 60°.

New Year’s Day starts off cloudy with scattered showers. A weak cold front stalls across south Alabama during the day, and showers are likely throughout the day near the front. Some of us may stay totally dry, through we’ll see more clouds that sun across the southern half of the state. High temperatures warm into the upper 60s. Tuesday night lows fall to around 50°.

We’ll have a break from heavier rain and thunderstorm activity on Wednesday. By the evening, showers move back into west Alabama ahead of our next storm system. Widespread rain and storms are likely Thursday and Thursday night. That activity moves out by the second half of Friday, and it looks like we’ll finally see sunshine next weekend. Temperatures should stay on the mild side too, with highs forecast to reach the 60s Saturday and Sunday.