A Few More Days of Clouds And Rain

by Ben Lang

It’s the first day of 2019, but not much has changed in terms of the overall weather pattern. It was another overcast day with scattered showers, and it looks like more of the same ahead. Temperatures cool into the mid 50s tonight under an overcast sky with passing showers at times. Expect more scattered showers and another cloudy day Wednesday. Highs warm into the low 60s. Wednesday night lows fall to near 50° with showers at times.

Rain becomes more widespread again on Thursday. We could see a few storms as well. Highs reach the low 60s. Expect the rain to continue into Thursday night and through part of Friday. Looks like we’ll finally see the rain and storms come to an end Friday night, with lows falling to around 40°.

Sunshine finally returns this weekend. Temperatures should be fairly mild too, warming to around 60° Saturday. Sunday afternoon highs could reach the mid 60s. Monday should also be a dry day, but some rain likely returns on Tuesday. That system looks to be a quick-hitting, with dry weather returning next Wednesday. Highs Monday through Wednesday should still manage to warm into the 60s.