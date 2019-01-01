Cloudy and Misty for Start of 2019

Happy New Year’s Day! Scattered showers are likely today with cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will become more north word as the day goes on and overnight expect a few isolated showers to linger before 7 PM otherwise we will be mostly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday looks like we’ll see another return of scattered showers in the early morning and a cloudy afternoon to follow, and highs remaining in the low 60s.

Showers once again likely for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 60s for Thursday, but by Friday we will see cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 50s and rain chances stick around, but by Saturday we should see a return of that sunshine along with some cooler temperatures.