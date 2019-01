Downtown Countdown Rings in 2019 in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hundreds of people braved rainy conditions to welcome 2019 at Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery.

The Downtown Countdown New Year’s Celebration featured The Wildcat Band opening for headliners The Groove Factor from Memphis. Revelers got to see fireworks at midnight.

The $5 admission went to the Cops for Christmas program, which helps needy families.

All of us at Alabama News Network hope you have a happy, safe and memorable 2019!