Hank Williams Fans Celebrate His Legacy

by Andrew James

In addition to celebrating the New Year, many people in Montgomery also celebrate the life and legacy of Hank Williams. He died January 1st of 1953.

There was a full schedule of events to celebrate Willams’ life starting with a gathering at his grave at midnight and a wreath laying at 10 o’clock this morning. Afterwards, the Hank Williams Museum hosted a concert with music from Mary Battiata and Pat Rance. Some people traveled from out of state to pay their respects. They say Williams had a major impact on their lives.

“His songwriting has meant so much to me because he was one of the greatest songwriters of all time, and he’s unfortunately not given enough credit anymore because so many people in my generation don’t recognize his music or the impact he made, but he really set the path for songwriters,” shared Charity Bowden.

Williams is buried in Oakwood Cemetery in Montgomery.