January 1, 2019 Marks 60th Anniversary of Montgomery Parks and Playgrounds Closing to Prevent Desegregation

by Danielle Wallace

January 1st, not only marks the start of the new year. It also marks the 60th anniversary of Montgomery city officials voting to close all parks and playgrounds to prevent desegregation.

Oak park, the oldest park in Montgomery is also one of 13 parks in the city affected by an era of segregation 60 years ago…

“I see it as one of those things that was just one of the necessary part of the struggle of growth pains,” says E. Baxter Morris.

Some people who grew up during the time that the parks were segregated say it was a moment of despair.

“I couldn’t understand it until this day why we at that church – Bethany Seventh Day Adventist Church could not go in that park,” says Mamie Jean Norris.

“Not only Montgomery, Anniston Alabama did it, most of the cities closed down public facilities in order to avoid but in the process it set the stage for new facilities to develop that didn’t carry old history,” says Morris.

Two high profile court cases resulted from the parks closing- Gilmore v. City of Montgomery from 1959 until 1974. The cases ended the segregation of Montgomery’s parks. Following that, the policy that allowed schools for whites only, to use the parks for special events, was also ended by the U.S Supreme Court.

“I couldn’t imagine. I really can’t because I guess we’re not in that time anymore – but like I said earlier we’re still segregated in some kind of way, it’s just another way,” says Garri Joe.

“I feel like we’ve come very far as a society in Montgomery because parks are a place for children to play and everyone to go to,” says Baylie Tullo.

While the city has moved forward, some of those living in Montgomery during that time, say facing those challenges were necessary.

“Sometimes change comes with pain but sometimes the closing down of certain institutions, is necessary in order to bring about new institutions that do not reflect the old values.

Oak park, was location of the Montgomery zoo back then. It was closed for 11-years and reopened at its current location in 1967.