Overflowing Creek Threatens Homes in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Some residents in south Dallas County are worried about their homes being damaged by the overflowing flood waters of a nearby creek.

Dianah Stroud of Dallas County says she’s been watching the water from White Oak Creek — rise now for several days.

She says the water is up several feet — and now its knocking on the back door of her basement. She says if the water continues to get higher — it’ll soon be inside her house.

“It’s very rare it gets this high,” said Stroud.

“All of a sudden, Thursday night we had that bad rain and then it started coming up Friday and it just wouldn’t quit it just. It really came up on Saturday morning. I got real nervous because it came up quickly and I was like, okay this is going to be a bad one and sure enough it kept coming.”

Officials with the National Weather Service in Birmingham say the Alabama River has crested and the flood waters have started to recede.