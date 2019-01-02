Additional Rounds Of Rain Through Friday

by Ben Lang

Same old same old, cloudy with scattered showers today. There will be quite a range in high temperatures though, with mid/upper 50s north of I-85 to 60s and even 70s further south. There will be some passing showers tonight too, with lows in the 50s for most locations. More scattered showers and a cloudy sky begin our Thursday and continue during the day. Highs warm into the 60s. By late Thursday night, a more widespread soaking rain arrives. We could pick up an additional 1-2″+ of rain, but that isn’t expected to cause additional flooding at this time.

By Friday afternoon most of the rain should be gone, with dry and cooler weather returning Friday night. Friday night lows fall into the 30s and 40s, and we’re finally back to sunshine on Saturday. Afternoon highs rebound into the low 60s. We could warm into the mid 60s on Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. We’ll start the second week of 2019 dry on Monday, but a quick-hitting system gives us a chance for showers on Tuesday.