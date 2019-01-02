Alabama Closes Shellfish Growing Areas

by Alabama News Network Staff

Shellfish growing waters in Baldwin and Mobile counties have been closed because of possible contamination.

The Alabama Department of Public Health says Areas I, II, III, IV, V and VI are closed and includes Cedar Point, Portersville Bay, Heron Bay, and Dauphin Island Bay.

The order by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris closed harvesting as of 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 30. It was issued as a result of possible bacteriological contamination of the oyster beds due to recent rainfall.

Officials say harvesting will be resumed as soon as areas meet acceptable bacteriological criteria.

