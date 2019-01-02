Continued Wet Around Here !

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and rainy weather pattern will remain in place across our area through Friday. Looks like a persistent flow of moisture has setup and will lead to periods of rain. There could be a rumble of thunder but we don’t see anything going severe during this rain event. The last in a series of rain makers exits our area Friday evening and this allows the drying process to begin over the upcoming weekend. We expect mostly sunny and fairly mild temps into early next week. Highs will manage 60s while overnight drop into the 40s. A frontal boundary makes a run at the region on Tuesday. This system may bring a few showers along with it. It’s back to dry and slightly cooler air around the middle of next week.