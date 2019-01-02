Family of Missing Montgomery Woman Pleads for Help

by Danielle Wallace

A young woman’s family is pleading for your help to find their loved one and get her back home.

For over a month, Marchelle Goldsmith says her life hasn’t been the same and has been filled with the constant worry about her daughter, 20-year-old Lakira Goldsmith who authorities say went missing from Narrow Lane Road on November 27th, 2018.

“No one has seen or heard from her. None of her friends or none of that,” says Marchelle Goldsmith.

Family members say Lakira is a very active parent of a 2-year-old little boy, who is now being cared for by Lakira’s mother. Her mother says it is unlike Lakira to disappear for weeks at a time or miss spending the holidays with family.

“I feel that something’s not right for her not to get in contact with me. I don’t want to think the worst, but something’s just not right,” says Marchelle Goldsmith.

Lakira also suffers from a severe case of asthma.

“She takes medication with her asthma. She’s been in the hospital a lot due to her asthma so we’re calling all of the local hospitals which I think that’s the police job to check all the hospitals and stuff,” says Lakira Goldsmith.

Her mother says, she and family members are doing everything they can-from posting flyers to speaking with people who may know something.

“She normally hangs in Gill Village. I’ve been out there over 5 times and she be in Newtown. I’ve been out there several times. I’ve had my cousin out there hanging out flyers and talking to people also,” says Marchelle Goldsmith.

Goldsmith says she thinks she knows who could have answers on Lakira’s last whereabouts but the information has not been confirmed by police.

I miss her, her baby miss her. I just want to know where my child is at,” says Marchelle Goldsmith.

If you have any information that could help authorities find Lakira Goldsmith. Call police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.