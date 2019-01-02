Millbrook Community Mourns Death of Pastor

by Jerome Jones

He was lighthearted, witty, a man of God and a joy to be around. Those are some of the words being used to describe Jared Decker. The pastor of Grandview Pines Baptist Church died on December 28th at the young age of 35. Decker is survived by his wife and six children.

He was ordained pastor of the church in January of 2007 when he was only 23 years old. Members of the church say it was evident that Pastor Decker was the man called to lead the church by his love for God and kind heart. Decker also ministered in Nigeria every year. His death comes just weeks before his 12th anniversary as pastor and his 36th birthday.

Witness accounts say he was his normal self the day of his death until he passed out later that night, and was unresponsive to medics when they arrived. No cause of death has been determined at this point . He was diagnosed with the flu a week prior to his death.

Visitation services will be held Friday, January 4th , 9:00am to 11:00am, with a funeral to follow afterwards. A memorial fund has been set up to help the family. Donations can be made at any First Community Bank or dropped off at Grandview Pines Baptist Church 346 Deatsville Hwy. Millbrook Al. 36054