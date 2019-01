Montgomery Bank Robbery Suspect on the Loose

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police is seeking the public’s help in finding a suspected bank robber. Police say the suspect entered the bank and demanded money by force on December 28, 2018.

The Montgomery Police Department has released photos of the unknown suspect.

Details are limited at this time. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

The suspect is wanted for Robbery 1st Degree.