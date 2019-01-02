MPD Makes Arrest in Plum Street New Year’s Day Stabbing

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a stabbing New Year’s Day.

Police say this was a domestic violence incident between a couple. The stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon in the 2400 block of Plum Street.

The suspect, Janae Bradley, 20, is charged with second degree domestic violence assault. Police say the couple was in an argument that turned physical. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Bradley is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

