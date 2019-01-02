Pike County Prepares for 2019 Economic Growth

by Justin Walker

It’s a new year which brings new opportunities for growth.

Several industries that were announced in 2018 will open their doors in 2019.

“We were extremely blessed last year to have had so many new companies take a look at Troy and Pike County,” president of the Pike County Economic Development Corporation Marsha Gaylord says.

Gun maker Kimber Manufacturing will bring 366 jobs and an investment worth $38 million.

Rex Lumber Company has promised to invest $100 million into the local economy.

It will help create about 110 jobs to the workforce.

“That’s gonna have a huge impact not only on the jobs, but also on the timber prices in this part of the world,” Troy mayor Jason Reeves says. “People won’t have to travel as far to sell their timber.”

Both companies are currently hiring.

With the addition of the Conecuh Ridge Clyde May Whiskey Distillery projected to break ground later this year, it’s going to be a busy year for the county.

“We’ve got a very diverse industrial base already and all of these companies are different and will just add to that diversity,” Gaylard says.

Those new economic opportunities are not limited to these new sites, however.

Mayor Reeves says existing businesses in Pike County, including Troy University and the Sanders KW Plastics, are ready for growth.

“Many of our local industries that have been here forever are expanding and doing well,” Reeves says.

Even more economic development is planned in the near future.

“They’ll be some announcements this year to go along with the actual openings and so hopefully 2020 and 2021 will continue that momentum,” Reeves says.

There are six counties surrounding Pike County.

Gaylard expects residents of those other counties to commute to Troy for the added jobs.

“I’ve done a lot of research to make sure that there are enough people out there looking for jobs, people that are unemployed looking for jobs,” Gaylard says.

Both Kimber Manufacturing and Rex Lumber are expected to be fully-operational by June.

The two companies are hiring. You can apply for Kimber Manufacturing jobs here.