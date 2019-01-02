Rain Remains in the Forecast

by Ryan Stinnett

Today clouds will be sticking around and a wave of low pressure will track along the front stalled across southern portions of the state. Unfortunately this will bring more rain into the state beginning this afternoon and the rain will continue to fall tonight, much of the day Thursday, and lingering into Friday. Additional rain amounts through Friday will be in the 2-3″ range for North Alabama, with 1-2″ possible for the southern counties of the state. Some flooding issues will be possible again along already swollen creeks and streams. The air will be stable with highs in the lower 60s today and tomorrow, so probably no thunder, just lots of rain.

FINALLY DRIER WEATHER: The weekend looks very nice. Lots of sunshine Saturday and Sunday; the high Saturday will be close to 60, followed by upper 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be in the lower 40s. It actually looks like dry weather could stay in place for a decent part of the next week, with the exception of Tuesday, giving Alabama a much needed chance to dry out.

Have a great day!

Ryan