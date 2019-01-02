Victim Dies From Injuries in 2017 Shooting, Charges Upgraded for Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have charged a suspect in the homicide of Earl Mock, 43, who died from injuries he received in a September 24, 2017, shooting. Mock was pronounced dead December 26, 2018, at a medical facility in Alabaster, where he had been receiving treatment.

On September 24, 2017, at about 7:15 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2700 block of Highland Avenue after receiving a report of a subject shot. There, they located Mock, who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He was later transported to an extended care facility.

The investigation identified John Grant, 43, of Montgomery as the suspect and charged with attempted murder.

On December 26, 2018, MPD charged Grant with one count of capital murder in connection to Mocks death. Grant was taken into custody Wednesday, January 2, by the U.S. Marshall Task Force and was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

He is being held without bond.

Grant’s charges were upgraded to capital murder following Mocks death.