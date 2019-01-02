Wrestling Broadcaster “Mean” Gene Okerlund Dead at 76

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Eugene “Mean Gene” Okerlund, who interviewed pro wrestling superstars “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Ultimate Warrior and Hulk Hogan and became a ring fixture in his own right, has died. He was 76.

World Wrestling Entertainment announced Okerlund’s death on its website Wednesday. No details were given, but Okerlund’s daughter-in-law, Patricia Okerlund, confirmed his death to The Washington Post. A woman who answered the phone at a number listed for Eugene Okerlund in Osprey, Florida, declined comment and referred questions to WWE.

Okerlund started as an interviewer in the Minneapolis-based American Wrestling Association. He moved to WWE in 1984 and hosted several shows, including “All-American Wrestling,” ”Tuesday Night Titans” and “Prime Time Wrestling.”

Former wrestler and ex-Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura dubbed Okerlund “Mean Gene.”

A native of Sisseton, South Dakota, Okerlund was known for his natty attire and mustache. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

___

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Categories: News

Related Posts

Federal Judge Orders Prison Staffing Numbers to be...
Alabama Closes Shellfish Growing Areas
Montgomery Bank Robbery Suspect on the Loose
MPD Makes Arrest in Plum Street New Year’s D...