A Rainy Night Ahead

by Shane Butler

This persistent rainy weather will hold on until Friday but sunshine is coming back just in time of the weekend. For now, you can expect light to moderate rain over the area. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is possible over the region. Our greater risk of any flash flood will be mainly over our western most counties. A rumble of thunder is not out of the question but we don’t expect any severe storms with this round. All this cloudy and rainy weather exits the area Friday. We could see breaks in the clouds as early as Friday afternoon. You can expect lots of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday. Temps will remain fairly mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The sunny and dry conditions will linger into Monday but a few showers may slip through here Tuesday. Once this quick moving system is out of the way, high pressure returns and it’s back to dry and mild weather conditions again. We still don’t see any bitter cold coming our way anytime soon.