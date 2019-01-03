More Rainfall on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN CONTINUES THROUGH FRIDAY: Our next wave of energy, a surface low, will move our direction today, tonight and into Friday and this will cause another round of widespread rain across the state during this time frame. There are no worries with severe storms, and we are not expecting much thunder thanks to a cool, stable airmass in place across the state. Rain amounts of 1 to 3 inches are likely through Friday, so we will have to watch for some isolated flash flooding, and this rainfall will keep streams, creeks, and rivers swollen, and out of their banks.

SUNNY & DRY WEEKEND: Finally, the sky will clear Friday night, and we will get a good chance to dry out this weekend. Look for sunny days and clear nights Saturday and Sunday; the high Saturday will be in the lower 60s, followed by upper 60s Sunday. Morning lows over the weekend will be in the 30s and 40s.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Alabama will play Clemson in the national championship game Monday night in Santa Clara, California (in the San Francisco Bay area). The overall weather pattern there looks somewhat wet and unsettled for the weekend and early next week. Highs generally in the 55-60 degree range, with lows between 48 and 52.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Thankfully the overall dry pattern looks to continue for much of the week, with the exception of Tuesday. A weak front will move across the area and we will need to mention the chance of a few showers very late Monday night and early Tuesday with this front, but moisture will be very limited so rain amounts look to be light and spotty. The high Monday will be near 70°, followed by 60s Tuesday through Friday. No sign of any bitterly cold air for Alabama for the next 10-15 days.

Have a great day!

Ryan