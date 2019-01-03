One Dead After Officer Involved Shooting in Elmore County

by Danielle Wallace

Authorities say a suspected car thief was shot and killed on Highway 14 near the I-65 exit Thursday.

The suspect who was killed in the shooting is 27-year-old Jae Wesley Hardy of Montgomery. Authorities say Hardy was driving a 2008 Dodge 2500 pick up truck that was reported stolen from Prattville. Officers were also alerted that there was a gun in the vehicle. The suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle and got into another vehicle after an officer tried to make contact with him.

They say he then led police on a a high speed chase that ended on Highway 14. Officers say the suspect produced a handgun, that resulted in officers shooting the suspect.

“I want to thank the Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin and his staff, the Prattville Police Department, Wetumpka police department and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for their assistance today. I am extremely thankful that our officers are able to go home to their families and that no other citizens were injured or worse as a result of this individual’s actions. this situation could have been avoided had the individual just stopped and complied with the officer’s commands to stop,” says Millbrook Police Chief P.K Johnson.

Right now, the State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case.

During the chase the suspect collided with 3 other vehicles. However, no other drivers in the path of the chase were injured.