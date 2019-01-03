Selma Charity to Build New Community Rec Center

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A new multi-million dollar community recreation center is on the way to Selma.

The Edmundite Missions is building a new state of the art community rec center on the 1400 block of Broad Street.

The center will feature a full size basketball court, classrooms, a weight room and a computer lab.

CEO Chad McEachern says the Dr. Michael and Catherine Bullock Community Recreation Center will have activities available for the entire community.

“We want to keep a vision for the future that continues to move the missions forward, this community forward and the folks that we serve,” said McEachern.

He says the center is expected to be completed by the end of the year.