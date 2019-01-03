Widespread Rain And Storms Tonight

by Ben Lang

Still no change to report in the overall weather pattern… its another cloudy day with showers moving across some of the southern half of the state. We’ve still got another more significant round of rain ahead for tonight and early Friday. Rain totals top out between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts through noon on Friday. Friday afternoon looks drier with a partially clearing sky, though there will likely be lingering clouds on the back side of the departing storm system. Friday afternoon temperatures hover in the 50s. The clouds clear Friday night, with temperatures cooling to around 40°.

Sunshine is finally back on the menu Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures should warm into the low 60s Saturday and mid to upper 60s on Sunday. We’ll stay dry to start next week, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday. A quick moving front swings through on Tuesday, and we could get a few showers out of it. We’re back to dry and mainly sunny weather Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 60°.