ASU Marching Hornets Return Home

by Jerome Jones

Millions watched them lead the Rose Parade on New Year’s day, now the Marching Hornets have returned to Montgomery. The Hornets returned from the palm trees and sunny skies of Pasadena on Wednesday night. Dr. James Oliver says it was experience he will never forget. Many of the band members expressed the same thoughts.

The Marching Hornets had an issue when shipping their equipment. That issue left the Hornets with only one day to test and tune their instruments. Dr. Oliver says despite that setback , the Marching Hornets performed great. “The lines were straight..when they turned that corner to go down the place they call TV corner, the lines were still straight. I want to give a hats off to my students because they were focused. When it was time to perform they were really focused. And we want to thank everyone in Montgomery and the whole state that made this possible.”