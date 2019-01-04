Funeral Held for Well-Known Pastor

by Jerome Jones

Jared Decker, the pastor of Grandview Pines Baptist Church in Millbrook was laid to rest today. Decker died suddenly on December 28 after fainting in his home. He was 35 years old.

Friends and family gathered into the gym at Stanhope-Elmore High School to say their last goodbyes. The Millbrook Police department, where Decker was a chaplain, were also at the funeral. Those close to him say he was passionate about life, a joy to be around ,and made a lasting impact on many lives.

He is survived by his wife, April, and their six children. A fund has been set up to assist the family. Donations can be made to the Jared Decker Memorial Fund at any branch of First Community Bank. Donations can also be dropped of at Grandview Pines Baptist Church, 346 Deatsville Hwy, Millbrook , AL. 36054