Kountry Wayne

Our Chris Searcy spends an afternoon with the comedy star

by Chris Searcy

Kountry Wayne has set the comedy world on fire! He has more than 562,000 followers on Facebook, and over 1.4 million on Instagram. He is in town for two comedy shows today one at 7:30pm and one at 10pm. They are both located at My place uptown. For tickets visit

Grooveonemedia.com