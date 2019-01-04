Louisiana Authorities Identify Clerk Killed in Robbery

by Tim Lennox

Authorities in Bogalusa, Louisiana, have released the name of the convenience store clerk who was killed in a robbery last Saturday night. The incident resulted in a high-speed Interstate chase in Montgomery County Alabama that ended with the arrest of three suspects.

They say the clerk was 53 year old Abdulraham Alaquir Taleb.

They have also released the first mug shot of the 17 year old suspect, Levi Lee, one of three Mississippi residents arrested by Montgomery County authorities.

The Louisiana authorities say: