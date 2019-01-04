Rain Finally Ending Today

by Ryan Stinnett

Rain will finally end across Alabama from west to east today, but clouds linger with a high in the 50s. Look for clearing tonight as a nice surge of dry air arrives.

SUNNY AND DRY WEEKEND: No rain for the weekend for a change. We will enjoy sunshine in full supply tomorrow and Sunday; the high tomorrow will be in the lower 60s, followed by mid to upper 60s Sunday. Morning lows will be generally in the 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Most all of next week will be dry as well. We will mention a chance of widely scattered showers Monday night with a cold front passing through, but with limited moisture rain amounts, if any, will be light and spotty. Highs will be in the 70s Monday and Tuesday, and in the 60s Wednesday through Friday. No sign of any bitterly cold air for the Deep South for the next 10-15 days.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: For Monday’s national championship game in Santa Clara, CA (Alabama vs Clemson… 7p CT kickoff)…. the sky will be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the game. Temperatures will be in the 50s.

Have a great day!

Ryan