Selma Tourism Impacted by Government Shutdown

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The partial government shutdown is affecting tourism in Selma.

The Selma Interpretive Center is closed due to the shutdown.

The sign on the door reads — Area closed because of a lapse in federal appropriations.

The interpretive center tells the story of the Selma Voting Rights Movement and the Selma to Montgomery Marches.

A group of tourists from Connecticut was disappointed that the interpretive center was not open.

“Its frustrating,” said Matt Lesser. “We’re here to learn and to commemorate and celebrate part of our nation’s history and to come to the state of Alabama and be welcomed by so many people but not be able to attend the visitor’s center is disappointing. Government needs to work.”

The National Park Service handles the day to day operations at the Selma Interpretive Center.